Christopher Abbott replaces Ryan Gosling in ‘Wolf Man’

December 14, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST

Leigh Whannell, who made ‘The Invisible Man’(2020), will directWolf Man’, which is set to hit the screens on October 25

The Hindu Bureau

Christopher Abbott. | Photo Credit: IMDB

Christopher Abbot will star in the upcoming monster movie Wolf Man, taking over the role from Ryan Gosling. The upcoming monster movie is from Blumhouse and Universal Pictures.

Abbott, known for films such as Poor Things, It Comes at Night and Catch 22, is set to play a man whose family is being terrorized by a lethal predator. Leigh Whannell, who made TheInvisible Man (2020), will direct Wolf Man. The film is set to release on October 25. Wolf Man is written by Whannell and Corbett Tuck and Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo.

Gosling was to star in the film when it was announced in 2020 while Derek Cianfrance was set to direct the project. Both have exited the movie, though Gosling will still be the executive producer. Jasom Blum will produce the film under the banner Blumhouse and Motel Movies production.

