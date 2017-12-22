Christmas-New Year cheer in tinsel town

As with every year, Mollywood has a mixed bag of tricks and treats for Christmas.

The Malayalam releases during the Christmas-New Year season are Ajai Vasudev’s Masterpiece, Pradeep M. Nair’s Vimaanam, Aashiq Abu’s Mayaanadhi, Midhun Manuel Thomas’ Aadu 2 and Dileep Menon’s Aana Alaralodalaral.

The directors of the films talk about their projects...

Masterpiece

Director: Ajai Vasudev

A still from Masterpiece | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Mammootty plays a college professor Edward Livingstone a.k.a. Eddy. “The story unfolds in a government college in Kollam, where two groups of students are up in arms against each other. Even the teachers are seen taking sides in these fights. It is in such a scenario that Edward Livingstone, a professor of English, makes his entry. He is quite a tough guy and the story is about how he tackles the problems,” says Ajai.

Ajai Vasudev, director of Masterpiece | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The filmmaker insists that Mammootty has no heroines in the movie. Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar play the cops, while Santhosh Pandit enacts a peon in the college. According to Ajai, the highlights of the film are Mammootty’s action sequences and Udaykrishna’s script.

Mayaanadhi

Director: Aashiq Abu

Aashiq Abu | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“Call it a love story or a romantic thriller,” says filmmaker Aashiq Abu. Tovino Thomas in the lead has been cast as a youth with dreams and hopes. Aishwarya Lekshmi is the leading lady. Although the story is mainly based in Kochi, there is a journey that takes the plot ahead.

Says Aashiq: “Tovino is going through a crucial phase in his career right now. He is willing to be moulded and I hope that his dedication in Mayaanadhi gets appreciated.”

Aashiq is excited about the popularity of the digital era, which in a way, has revolutionised the whole concept of filmmaking.

“I started making movies before social media attained this kind of importance. The audience has become extremely demanding as they have access to the best movies made anywhere in the world. To me, as a filmmaker, all these are positive developments.”

Vimaanam

Directed by Pradeep M. Nair

A still from Vimaanam | Photo Credit: Mahadevan Thampy

“I believe, Vimaanam has novel theme. The movie is about aviation and the aircraft is the main character,” says director Pradeep M. Nair, about his debut movie.

His primary inspiration has been the story of Jonathan Livingstone Seagull, written by Richard Bach. The life of Saji Thomas, a brilliant villager from Idukki, who made an aircraft on his own after overcoming physical hurdles, was perfect for the philosophy put forward by the book, says the director.

Pradeep M. Nair, director of Vimaanam | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Vimaanam is also a love story. Prithviraj and Durga Krishna are in the lead. “Just like the hero in Vimaanam who goes through many difficulties to make his dream come true, I have put in a tremendous effort to see this project happen,” he says.

Pradeep has announced another project titled Metre Gauge 1904 with Prithviraj.

Aadu 2

Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas

A still from Aadu 2 | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

It’s not often that a sequel is planned for a film that didn’t really set the cash registers ringing. Aadu 2, the sequel to the 2015 movie Aadu Oru Bheekara Jeeviyanu, is pretty unique in that way.

“It was the amazing popularity that Aadu... received after the DVD came out that encouraged us to plan a sequel. Aadu 2 is also a rather nonsensical, caricature-like situational comedy, like the earlier version,” says director Midhun Manuel Thomas.

Midhun Manuel Thomas, director of Aadu 2 | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The characters from the earlier film like Jayasurya’s Shaji Pappan and Vinayakan’s ‘Dude’, for instance, have attained an iconic stature. Midhun says that he is aware of the expectations that he would have to live up to, thanks to the amazing response for the film’s trailer. Shaji Pappan is a prototype of a peculiar villager, who lives away from the hustle and bustle of the city and is even exactly ambitious.

After Aadu 2, Midhun will complete two of his pending scripts for other directors, before taking up his next venture as a director.

Aana Alaralodalaral

Directed by Dileep Menon

A still from Aana Alaralodalaral | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

According to director Dileep Menon, the tongue twister ‘Aana Alaralodalaral’ was not chosen as the title of his film just for getting more attention but as it suited the plot perfectly. Vineeth Sreenivasan and Anu Sithara enact the main characters.

“It’s a social satire happening in a village called Vaikuntapuram. There are two heroes in the film, the elephant known in the story as Sekharankutty and Hashim (Vineeth),” says the director.

He adds that the actors even attended a camp where they got acquainted with the elephant.

Dileep Menon, director of Aana Alaralodalaral | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“Though Vineeth is a filmmaker himself, he was quite the director’s actor on the set. He has a superb comic timing and it was important as the story develops in a humorous way,” says Dileep.