Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper reunite for spy thriller ‘Best of Enemies’

December 09, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST

The film will be based on the book ‘Best of Enemies: The Last Great Spy Story of the Cold War’, which details the unlikely bond between a KGB agent and a CIA agent in the late-1970s

The Hindu Bureau

Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper in ‘American Hustle’

A decade since American Hustle, actors Christian Bale and Bradley Cooper are reuniting for a Cold War-era spy thriller titled Best of Enemies.

According to a report in Variety, the film will be based on the book Best of Enemies: The Last Great Spy Story of the Cold War, which details the unlikely bond between a KGB agent and a CIA agent in the late-1970s.

In the film, Bale and Cooper will play the central characters who are “trying to convince each other to betray their country”.

Eric Warren Singer, the co-writer of American Hustle (2013) along with director David O. Russell, will write the screenplay of Best of Enemies. It will be produced by Charles Roven who also backed American Hustle.

Christian Bale last appeared in the period mystery The Pale Blue Eye on Netflix. He is part of the English voice cast of Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron.

Bradley Cooper essays the central role of Leonard Bernstein in his acclaimed new directorial, Maestro. The film will arrive on Netflix on December 20.

English cinema

