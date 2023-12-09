Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper reunite for spy thriller ‘Best of Enemies’

December 09, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST

A decade since American Hustle, actors Christian Bale and Bradley Cooper are reuniting for a Cold War-era spy thriller titled Best of Enemies.

According to a report in Variety, the film will be based on the book Best of Enemies: The Last Great Spy Story of the Cold War, which details the unlikely bond between a KGB agent and a CIA agent in the late-1970s.

In the film, Bale and Cooper will play the central characters who are “trying to convince each other to betray their country”.

Eric Warren Singer, the co-writer of American Hustle (2013) along with director David O. Russell, will write the screenplay of Best of Enemies. It will be produced by Charles Roven who also backed American Hustle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christian Bale last appeared in the period mystery The Pale Blue Eye on Netflix. He is part of the English voice cast of Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron.

Bradley Cooper essays the central role of Leonard Bernstein in his acclaimed new directorial, Maestro. The film will arrive on Netflix on December 20.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT