HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper reunite for spy thriller ‘Best of Enemies’

The film will be based on the book ‘Best of Enemies: The Last Great Spy Story of the Cold War’, which details the unlikely bond between a KGB agent and a CIA agent in the late-1970s

December 09, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper in ‘American Hustle’

Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper in ‘American Hustle’

A decade since American Hustle, actors Christian Bale and Bradley Cooper are reuniting for a Cold War-era spy thriller titled Best of Enemies.

ALSO READ
Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro' a tale of music, marriage and multitasking

According to a report in Variety, the film will be based on the book Best of Enemies: The Last Great Spy Story of the Cold War, which details the unlikely bond between a KGB agent and a CIA agent in the late-1970s.

In the film, Bale and Cooper will play the central characters who are “trying to convince each other to betray their country”.

Eric Warren Singer, the co-writer of American Hustle (2013) along with director David O. Russell, will write the screenplay of Best of Enemies. It will be produced by Charles Roven who also backed American Hustle.

ALSO READ
Christian Bale, Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh to voice English version of Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘The Boy and the Heron’

Christian Bale last appeared in the period mystery The Pale Blue Eye on Netflix. He is part of the English voice cast of Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron.

Bradley Cooper essays the central role of Leonard Bernstein in his acclaimed new directorial, Maestro. The film will arrive on Netflix on December 20.

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.