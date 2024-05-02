ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Stuckmann’s ‘Shelby Oaks’ horror film ropes in Mike Flanagan as executive producer

May 02, 2024 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST

The film will mark the popular YouTube film critic’s debut feature

The Hindu Bureau

Chris Stuckmann

Chris Stuckmann’s upcoming horror film Shelby Oaks has received a significant boost with the addition of horror veteran Mike Flanagan to the executive team. Alongside Trevor Macy and Melinda Nishioka of Intrepid Pictures, Flanagan joins as an executive producer for the upcoming project

Following a record-breaking Kickstarter campaign in 2022, which raised $1.39 million in under a month, Shelby Oaks has garnered attention for its unique blend of documentary, found footage, and traditional film styles.

Starring Camille Sullivan and Sarah Durn, the film marks Stuckmann’s directorial debut, with Paper Street Pictures producing. Flanagan, known for his work on horror hits like Ouija: Origin Of Evil and Doctor Sleep, as well as his array of Netflix horror projects brings his expertise, providing guidance during post-production.

The film centers on Mia’s (Camille Sullivan) frantic search for her sister, Riley (Sarah Durn), who ominously disappeared in the last tape of her investigative series Paranormal Paranoids. As Mia’s obsession grows, she begins to suspect that the imaginary demon from Riley’s childhood might have been real.

Expressing excitement for the collaboration, Flanagan praised Stuckmann’s dedication to the project, drawing parallels to his own journey in the industry. Stuckmann, a prominent figure in the film community with a sizable YouTube following, welcomed the opportunity to work with industry veterans like Flanagan, Macy, and Nishioka.

