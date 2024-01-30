Chris Rock to direct remake of ‘Another Round’

January 30, 2024 01:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST

Chris Rock will direct the American remake of Thomas Vinterberg’s 2020 Danish comedy-drama Another Round.

Starring Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen and others, the film about four high school teachers who experiment with alcohol to enhance their middling lives won the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Leonardo DiCaprio is attached as one of the producers on the remake. Stuart Bloomberg has penned a draft of the script. A new writer is now expected to come on board.

Rock, an renowned actor and comedian, made his directorial debut with 2003’s Head of State. He has since directed films like I Think I Love My Wife and Top Five, with other projects including a Martin Luther King Jr. biopic in the offing.

