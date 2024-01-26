Chris Pratt to lead Amazon MGM Studios’ sci-fi thriller ‘Mercy’

January 26, 2024 02:05 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST

Hollywood star Chris Pratt is set to headline Mercy, an upcoming sci-fi thriller from Amazon MGM Studios.

The project will be directed by Timur Bekmambetov, who made his Hollywood film debut with 2008's Wanted which featured Pratt in a supporting role. He has since made movies such as Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and Ben-Hur.

Written by Marco van Belle, Mercy is set in the near future when capital crime has increased. It follows a detective (Pratt) who is accused of a violent crime and forced to prove his innocence, reported Deadline.

Charles Roven, the Oscar-nominated producer of Oppenheimer, will produce the film through his Atlas Entertainment banner along with Robert Amidon, Bekmambetov’s Bezelevs and Majd Nassif.

The project marks a reunion for Pratt and Amazon after the studio released his 2021 movie The Tomorrow War. He also headlinedThe Terminal List, the studio's series for streaming service Prime Video.

“From the moment Chuck Roven brought us Mercy and we read Marco van Belle’s script, we knew the film was meant for the big screen,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios.

“As our relationship with The Terminal List and The Tomorrow War's Chris Pratt continues to extend across film, we can’t wait to watch him bring this action-packed story to life, guided by Chuck and the vision of director Timur Bekmambetov. We could not imagine a better star and filmmaking team to execute on and deliver what is sure to be a gripping thrill ride and look forward to audiences being able to experience it in theatres," she added.

