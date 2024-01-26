ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Pratt to lead Amazon MGM Studios’ sci-fi thriller ‘Mercy’

January 26, 2024 02:05 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST

Written by Marco van Belle, ‘Mercy’ is directed by Timur Bekmambetov

PTI

Chris Pratt | Photo Credit: IAN GAVAN

Hollywood star Chris Pratt is set to headline Mercy, an upcoming sci-fi thriller from Amazon MGM Studios.

The project will be directed by Timur Bekmambetov, who made his Hollywood film debut with 2008's Wanted which featured Pratt in a supporting role. He has since made movies such as Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and Ben-Hur.

ALSO READ
‘The Terminal List’ prequel series greenlit by Prime Video

Written by Marco van Belle, Mercy is set in the near future when capital crime has increased. It follows a detective (Pratt) who is accused of a violent crime and forced to prove his innocence, reported Deadline.

Charles Roven, the Oscar-nominated producer of Oppenheimer, will produce the film through his Atlas Entertainment banner along with Robert Amidon, Bekmambetov’s Bezelevs and Majd Nassif.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The project marks a reunion for Pratt and Amazon after the studio released his 2021 movie The Tomorrow War. He also headlinedThe Terminal List, the studio's series for streaming service Prime Video.

“From the moment Chuck Roven brought us Mercy and we read Marco van Belle’s script, we knew the film was meant for the big screen,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios.

ALSO READ
New ‘Jurassic World’ movie in the works

“As our relationship with The Terminal List and The Tomorrow War's Chris Pratt continues to extend across film, we can’t wait to watch him bring this action-packed story to life, guided by Chuck and the vision of director Timur Bekmambetov. We could not imagine a better star and filmmaking team to execute on and deliver what is sure to be a gripping thrill ride and look forward to audiences being able to experience it in theatres," she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

English cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US