Chris Pratt says he is ready to step in DC universe if 'it made sense'

Published - June 30, 2024 03:53 pm IST

Starring David Corenswet in the title role, along with Nicholas Hoult, Anthony Carrigan, Isabela Merced and Nathan Fillion, ‘Superman’ is slated to release in July 2025

PTI

Chris Pratt | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Days after he visited his Guardians of the Galaxy director and new DCU co-head James Gunn on the set of the upcoming movie Superman, actor Chris Pratt says he would love to be part of the franchise but there were a few conditions.

The actor, who portrayed the role of Peter Quill/ Star Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy under DCU's rival Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), said the opportunity should fit into his schedule and make sense.

Asked whether he would like to join the DC franchise, now headed by Gunn and Peter Safran, Pratt told TMZ, “Yes, of course.”

“If it could fit into my schedule and it made sense, I would love it. Of course, I love playing Star-Lord, and hopefully there’s a chance that can come back. I just feel so blessed to be able to do any of it, to be considered for any of it. If it’s right and the fans would love it, I’d be more than happy to do it,” he added.

Earlier this month, the 45-year-old visited the sets of Gunn's directorial Superman and the filmmaker shared their picture on social media captioning it, “Always nice to have friends visiting set."

In the interview, Pratt further said “there’s always a chance” about him making the franchise leap. Asked which character he would like to play, he said, “I just have to leave that to the fans and people like James to decide. I’m not exactly sure. I’m truly not sure.

Starring David Corenswet in the title role, along with Nicholas Hoult, Anthony Carrigan, Isabela Merced and Nathan Fillion, Superman is slated to release in July 2025.

