Chris Pine reacts to cancellation of 'Wonder Woman 3'

Pine emphasised his admiration for the character of Wonder Woman and praised director Patty Jenkins for her vision and direction

Published - May 11, 2024 12:04 pm IST

ANI
Chris Pine

Chris Pine | Photo Credit: JEENAH MOON

Chris Pine, renowned for his portrayal of Steve Trevor in the Wonder Woman franchise, recently shared his surprise at the cancellation of the third instalment of the superhero saga.

Pine, who starred alongside Gal Gadot in both Wonder Woman (2017) and Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), expressed his astonishment in a recent interview obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.The actor revealed his initial shock upon learning that the highly anticipated third movie in the franchise was no longer in development, stating, "I'm stunned that they said no to a billion-dollar franchise and decided to pivot elsewhere."

Pine emphasised his admiration for the character of Wonder Woman and praised director Patty Jenkins for her vision and direction. While Pine portrayed the beloved character of Steve Trevor, he clarified that his involvement in a potential third film was unlikely, given the fate of his character in the storyline.

Reflecting on his character's arc, Pine remarked, "Me. No. Homie is dead. Steve is gonzo. It would be ridiculous to try to bring me back," according to The Hollywood Reporter. In addition to discussing the cancellation of Wonder Woman 3, Pine reminisced about his initial reservations regarding the role of Steve Trevor.

He recounted his conversation with Jenkins, where she emphasised the romantic essence of the story, likening it to classic films like Casablanca. Pine found Jenkins' approach intriguing, highlighting the rarity of a superhero film centred on a love story rather than action-packed sequences.

The cancellation of Wonder Woman 3 coincided with changes at DC Studios, as James Gunn and Peter Safran assumed leadership and initiated a restructuring of the DC Comics Extended Universe. Despite the setback, fans of the franchise continue to hold out hope for future adventures featuring the iconic superheroine.

