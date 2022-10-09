Movies

Chris Messina joins cast of dark comedy series 'Based on a True Story'

Actor Chris Messina

Actor Chris Messina | Photo Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Actor Chris Messina has come on board American streaming service Peacock's upcoming series Based on a True Story, led by Kaley Cuoco.

The show comes from The Boys executive producer Craig Rosenberg, Ozark star Jason Bateman and his Aggregate Films as well as the Universal Content Productions (UCP).

Written by Rosenberg, the dark comedy series explore America’s obsession with true crime and received a straight-to-series order in April.

The story is about a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide.

Cuoco will play a married woman named Ava Bartlett, while Messina will play a character named Nathan, according to Variety.

Messina was most recently seen in the Starz Watergate drama Gaslit, The Sinner season three and the HBO show Sharp Objects.


