ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Jericho to headline wrestling action horror film ‘Dark Match’

April 25, 2024 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST

Written and directed by Lowell Dean, the film also stars Steven Ogg and Ayisha Issa

The Hindu Bureau

Chris Jericho | Photo Credit: @chrisjerichofozzy/Instagram

Professional wrestler and rock musician Chris Jericho is playing the lead in Dark Match, a wrestling action-horror film set in the 80s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Tyree Henry joins Universal Pictures' upcoming musical

Written and directed by Lowell Dean of Wolfcop fame, the film will launch later this year with its festival premiere to be announced imminently. Blue Finch Films, a UK-based sales and distribution outfit, will begin sales at the upcoming Cannes Film Market.

According to Variety, “In the film, a small-time wrestling company accepts a well-paying gig in a backwoods town only to learn that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader with devious plans for their match. When the lights go down, Miss Behave and her friends are pitted against each other in a real fight for their lives.”

Produced by Dept. 9 Studios’ John K. MacDonald, Don Depoe, and Michael Feehan, Michael Peterson and Rhonda Baker, Dark Match also stars Steven Ogg and Ayisha Issa.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Prime Video’s ‘My Lady Jane’ gets a streaming date

Interestingly, Jericho had recently teamed with author and filmmaker Jay Bonansinga on the psychological thriller Self Storage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US