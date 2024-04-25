GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chris Jericho to headline wrestling action horror film ‘Dark Match’

Written and directed by Lowell Dean, the film also stars Steven Ogg and Ayisha Issa

April 25, 2024 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho | Photo Credit: @chrisjerichofozzy/Instagram

Professional wrestler and rock musician Chris Jericho is playing the lead in Dark Match, a wrestling action-horror film set in the 80s.

Written and directed by Lowell Dean of Wolfcop fame, the film will launch later this year with its festival premiere to be announced imminently. Blue Finch Films, a UK-based sales and distribution outfit, will begin sales at the upcoming Cannes Film Market.

According to Variety, “In the film, a small-time wrestling company accepts a well-paying gig in a backwoods town only to learn that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader with devious plans for their match. When the lights go down, Miss Behave and her friends are pitted against each other in a real fight for their lives.”

Produced by Dept. 9 Studios’ John K. MacDonald, Don Depoe, and Michael Feehan, Michael Peterson and Rhonda Baker, Dark Match also stars Steven Ogg and Ayisha Issa.

Interestingly, Jericho had recently teamed with author and filmmaker Jay Bonansinga on the psychological thriller Self Storage.

