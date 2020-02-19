Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Dhaka’ renamed ‘Extraction’, to premiere on April 24

Los Angeles

19 February 2020 12:33 IST

The principal photography of the film took place in the Indian cities of Ahmedabad and Mumbai, and Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand.

“Extraction”, starring Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, is set to start streaming from April 24, Netflix has announced.

Previously titled “Dhaka”, the film marks the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave, known for serving as second unit director on movies such as “Atomic Blonde” and “The Accountant“.

Joe Russo of the directing duo Russo Brothers, who previously collaborated with Hemsworth on Marvel films “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”, has penned the story.

Billed as an action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller, “Extraction” follows Tyler Rake (Hemsworth), a fearless black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

“But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy,” according to a statement from the streamer.

The film also features actor Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role.

The cast also includes “Stranger Things” star David Harbour, actors Golshifteh Farahani, Priyanshu Painyuli, and newcomer Rudhraksh Jaiswal.

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo are producing the feature through their banner AGBO Films, and so is Hemsworth through his banner Thematic Entertainment, alongside Eric Gitter and Patrick Newall (The Old Man & the Gun).