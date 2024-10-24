ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Hemsworth circling role of Disney’s live-action ‘Prince Charming’

Updated - October 24, 2024 12:57 pm IST

The actor recently starred in ‘Furiosa’, the prequel to ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’, and lent his voice to Optimus Prime in ‘Transformers One’

The Hindu Bureau

Chris Hemsworth | Photo Credit: Scott A Garfitt

Chris Hemsworth is reportedly in discussions to star as the lead in Disney’s upcoming Prince Charming film, with Paul King set to direct. The project, still in development, has Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker co-writing alongside King.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Transformers One’ movie review: Rip-roaring Shakespearean genesis story sparks new life in beloved franchise

While specific plot details remain under wraps, Disney’s Prince Charming draws from the character traditionally associated with princesses like Cinderella, Snow White, and Sleeping Beauty. However, sources confirm that this film will not be directly tied to the Cinderella storyline.

Hemsworth is coming off a busy year. He starred in Furiosa, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, and lent his voice to Optimus Prime in Transformers One. He is also filming Crime 101, a thriller from Amazon MGM Studios.

‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ movie review: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth bring Miller’s manic vision to life

With Hemsworth’s star power and King’s directorial expertise—best known for Paddington—the film aims to offer a fresh take on the legendary character.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US