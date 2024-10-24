Chris Hemsworth circling role of Disney’s live-action ‘Prince Charming’

Chris Hemsworth is reportedly in discussions to star as the lead in Disney’s upcoming Prince Charming film, with Paul King set to direct. The project, still in development, has Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker co-writing alongside King.

While specific plot details remain under wraps, Disney’s Prince Charming draws from the character traditionally associated with princesses like Cinderella, Snow White, and Sleeping Beauty. However, sources confirm that this film will not be directly tied to the Cinderella storyline.

Hemsworth is coming off a busy year. He starred in Furiosa, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, and lent his voice to Optimus Prime in Transformers One. He is also filming Crime 101, a thriller from Amazon MGM Studios.

With Hemsworth’s star power and King’s directorial expertise—best known for Paddington—the film aims to offer a fresh take on the legendary character.