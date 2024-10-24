GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chris Hemsworth circling role of Disney’s live-action ‘Prince Charming’

The actor recently starred in ‘Furiosa’, the prequel to ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’, and lent his voice to Optimus Prime in ‘Transformers One’

Updated - October 24, 2024 12:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth | Photo Credit: Scott A Garfitt

Chris Hemsworth is reportedly in discussions to star as the lead in Disney’s upcoming Prince Charming film, with Paul King set to direct. The project, still in development, has Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker co-writing alongside King.

‘Transformers One’ movie review: Rip-roaring Shakespearean genesis story sparks new life in beloved franchise

While specific plot details remain under wraps, Disney’s Prince Charming draws from the character traditionally associated with princesses like Cinderella, Snow White, and Sleeping Beauty. However, sources confirm that this film will not be directly tied to the Cinderella storyline.

Hemsworth is coming off a busy year. He starred in Furiosa, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, and lent his voice to Optimus Prime in Transformers One. He is also filming Crime 101, a thriller from Amazon MGM Studios.

‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ movie review: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth bring Miller’s manic vision to life

With Hemsworth’s star power and King’s directorial expertise—best known for Paddington—the film aims to offer a fresh take on the legendary character.

Published - October 24, 2024 12:53 pm IST

