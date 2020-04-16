Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave on ‘Extraction’: 'This movie provides an escape for people'

Press tours before a movie release usually involve weeks of travel for the cast and crew, and numerous interviews. For journalists, it is a chance to meet some famous actors and directors. Of course, things are a little different now thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic — what with flights being grounded and borders being closed. Instead, we have a Zoom call, with writers joining in from across the country to speak to the star of upcoming Netflix film Extraction, Chris Hemsworth, from his home in Australia, and director Sam Hargrave from the US.

This year’s highly-anticipated titles, including James Bond flick No Time To Die, John Krasinski’s thriller A Quiet Place Part 2, and the live-action remake of Disney’s Mulan have deferred release dates. This has by default made Extraction the big-budget summer movie for 2020, as cinemas around the world remain closed indefinitely.

Second chances

If they had known, would they have changed anything about the film? Hemsworth is quick to say, “No. I think we both put everything we possibly could into it and are very proud of what we have accomplished. If by releasing at this time, the movie provides an escape for people, then that’s fantastic.” Hargrave concurs, adding that they do the work because they love it, and if audiences love it too, then their goal is accomplished. “These are crazy times for sure, but if things were ‘normal’ so to speak, we would want the film to have the same reception,” he says.

Chris Hemsworth and Rudhraksh Jaiswal in a still from Extraction | Photo Credit: Jasin Boland/NETFLIX

The screenplay, written by Joe Russo (of Avengers) aimed to show the western audiences a side of India and Bangladesh that is not always depicted on screen. While there were logistical and communication challenges, Hargrave says, “One of the beauties of cinema is that even if you are not able to speak the language, you can understand the scenario if you set it up right. Action, especially, transcends language. Once you’ve set up the hero and the villain, and they are at odds physically, it speaks for itself.”

India connect

The fact that the film was shot extensively in India and Thailand has meant that there is a whole lot of interest in the Asia-Pacific region and the subcontinent. Recalling time spent in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Hemsworth says, “We had hundreds of people around watching us. At times, it felt like being in the Colosseum!” Hargrave adds that he is grateful to his casting directors for putting together a great lineup of Indian talent as well. “However, I also did my research and watched clips and films of these actors. And even if everything about them was not exactly what was written on the page, there were certain qualities about them that I recognised when we met that made their characters work,” he concludes.