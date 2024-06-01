GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chris Evans clarifies he did not autograph a bomb

A picture of Evans from eight years ago resurfaced and went viral on social media, with a section of users claiming he had signed an Israeli bomb

Updated - June 01, 2024 05:08 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 05:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chris Evans attends the ‘Lobby Hero’ Broadway press meet and greet at Sardi’s in New York in 2019

Chris Evans attends the ‘Lobby Hero’ Broadway press meet and greet at Sardi’s in New York in 2019 | Photo Credit: Andy Kropa

Captain America star Chris Evans has clarified he did not autograph an Israeli bomb in 2016.

A picture of Evans from eight years ago seemingly signing a bomb recently resurfaced and went viral on the internet, with a section of users claiming it was Israeli in origin.

Loss of lives in Rafah heartbreaking, says India

Israel’s recent offensive in Rafah in southern Gaza that killed dozens of civilians has come in for widespread condemnation on social media and beyond.

Posting a statement on Instagram Stories, Evans clarified that the photo was taken during a United Service Organization (USO) tour in Turkey in December, 2016. He said that the object he signed was a mockup used for training purposes of US troops and not actual weaponry.

He also posted an AFP story fact-checking the photo.

Evans wrote: “There’s a lot of misinformation surrounding this picture. Some clarification: This image was taken during a USO tour in 2016.

‘All eyes on Rafah’ image shared 44 mn times on social media

“I went with a group of actors, athletes and musicians to show appreciation for our service members. The object I was asked to sign is not a bomb, or a missile, or a weapon of any kind.

“It’s an inert object used for training or display purposes only,” the actor added.

