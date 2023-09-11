Chris Evans, Alba Baptista tie the knot in intimate ceremony

September 11, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 12:15 pm IST

Actors Chris Evans and Alba Baptista got married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony that took place in Massachusetts at their Boston-area home.

Entertainment website PageSix quoted an insider saying the nuptials, which took place on Saturday, were "locked down tight", as guests signed NDAs and phones were forfeited.

The couple is yet to issue an official confirmation.

Evans, 42, and Baptista, 26, invited their closest family and friends to the ceremony, added the insider.

ADVERTISEMENT

The guest list also included some of Evans' Marvel co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.

The "Avengers: Endgame" star and Baptista, known for the 2022 film "Mrs Harris Goes to Paris", first sparked romance rumours in last November. Hours after the news broke, the couple, who have reportedly been dating since 2021, was spotted holding hands during a stroll in Central Park.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT