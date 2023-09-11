ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Evans, Alba Baptista tie the knot in intimate ceremony

September 11, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 12:15 pm IST

The guest list also included some of Evans' Marvel co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner

PTI

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista

Actors Chris Evans and Alba Baptista got married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony that took place in Massachusetts at their Boston-area home.

Chris Evans | Photo Credit: GARETH CATTERMOLE

Entertainment website PageSix quoted an insider saying the nuptials, which took place on Saturday, were "locked down tight", as guests signed NDAs and phones were forfeited.

The couple is yet to issue an official confirmation.

Alba Baptista | Photo Credit: ANDREAS RENTZ

Evans, 42, and Baptista, 26, invited their closest family and friends to the ceremony, added the insider.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The guest list also included some of Evans' Marvel co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.

ALSO READ
‘Ghosted’ movie review: Ghost yourself from this Chris Evans, Ana de Armas fever dream

The "Avengers: Endgame" star and Baptista, known for the 2022 film "Mrs Harris Goes to Paris", first sparked romance rumours in last November. Hours after the news broke, the couple, who have reportedly been dating since 2021, was spotted holding hands during a stroll in Central Park.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

English cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US