ADVERTISEMENT

‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' to release on Netflix on March 24

February 23, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST

Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar headline this heist thriller directed by Ajay Singh

The Hindu Bureau

Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautam in a still from ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Netflix India has announced the release date of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, an airborne heist thriller directed by Ajay Singh and starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal. The film will stream from March 24 on the platform.

According to the makers, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is the story of ‘an air hostess and her businessman beau’ who are on a mission to steal diamonds to ‘free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark.’ However, the heist goes wrong when the plane carrying the diamonds is caught in a hostage crisis.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is written by Amar Kaushik (director of Stree, Bala and Bhediya; he is a co-producer here) and Shiraz Ahmad. Actor Sharad Kelkar is also part of the cast.

Speaking about the film, director Ajay Singh said in a statement, “It has been a thrilling, roller-coaster ride filming this pace-driven thriller with a unique storyline. Directing Yami and Sunny and watching this film unfold through their performances and the plot was exciting and I cannot wait for audiences across the globe to experience our labor of love through Netflix.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Producers Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik of Maddock Films jointly said, “When we first heard the story, we knew this was something we wanted to bet on. We wanted a new pairing to showcase the story and how the film unravels. Yami and Sunny fit the roles perfectly.”

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga releases on Netflix on March 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US