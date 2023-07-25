ADVERTISEMENT

‘Choona’: Trailer of Jimmy Shergill’s heist-drama out

July 25, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

Written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, the series follows a group of misfits planning to loot Rs 600 crore from their one common enemy. ‘Choona’ is set to stream on Netflix from August 3

The Hindu Bureau

Jimmy Shergill in ‘Choona’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix has dropped the trailer of the heist-drama Choona. The series stars Jimmy Shergill, Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Chandan Roy, Namit Das, Gyanendra Tripathi, Atul Srivastava, Monika Panwar, and Niharika Lyra Dutt. Choona is written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, and produced by Flying Saucer. The series will stream on Netflix from August 3.  

Choona is what happens when an astrologer, a highly skilled, shape-shifting informer, a gully ka gunda, a demoted police officer, a once successful contractor, and a resourceful mediator, Bishnu, plan a heist to take down their one common enemy Shukla, a powerful politician.

They plan to loot Rs 600 crore. from Shukla. The party office of Shukla is guarded by armed men, over a hundred physically fit workers, and is secured by CCTV cameras at every corner. With such a huge amount at stake, this heist will need more than just brains and brawns to succeed.

“It is extremely exciting to be a part of the show that has been directed by a brilliant director, Pushpendra Nath Misra, has an amazing ensemble cast, and will be streaming on Netflix. The show has a high-spirited narrative and is extremely rich in culture which makes it a perfect watch,” said Jimmy Shergill.

