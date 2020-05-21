‘Choked’ trailer: Anurag Kashyap brings us a dark take on demonetisation

A still from the ‘Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai’ trailer

21 May 2020 14:17 IST

The director’s new Netflix film stars Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew in lead roles

Netflix has launched the trailer of its latest suspense drama Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew in lead roles.

With demonetisation as the background theme, the film showcases the daily struggles of a strong-headed middle-class woman balancing work and home, and how life surprises her with an influx of cash, at the most unexpected time and place. What happens when Sarita hits an unanticipated jackpot? Will she find a confidante in her husband and be able to reap the joys of this endless cash flow?

The film is directed and produced by Anurag Kashyap, with Dhruv Jagasia as the co-producer, and is slated to hit the service on 5 June, 2020. This is Anurag Kashyap’s second Netflix project of the year, after his collaboration in Ghost Stories.