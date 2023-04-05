ADVERTISEMENT

Chloe Zhao to helm adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s novel ‘Hamnet’

April 05, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST - Los Angeles

‘Hamnet’ follows the story of William Shakespeare’s wife Agnes as she grieves the death of her only son, 11-year-old Hamnet, to the bubonic plague

Director Chloe Zhao. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Oscar winner Chloe Zhao has set her next feature directorial project with the adaptation of Irish author Maggie O’Farrell's novel Hamnet.

The movie comes from Amblin Partners, Hera Pictures, Neal Street Productions and Book of Shadows, according to the entertainment news website Variety.

Published in 2020, the novel became a New York Times bestseller. It follows the story of William Shakespeare’s wife Agnes as she grieves the death of her only son, 11-year-old Hamnet, to the bubonic plague. The novel also traces the beginnings of Agnes’ relationship with young Shakespeare, who is never named, known only as the world’s most famous playwright.

Zhao, who won the Oscar for best director for her 2020 movie Nomadland, will pen the script for Hamnet with O’Farrell.

Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris and Sam Mendes are producing, with Nic Gonda executive producing for Book of Shadows.

