Chloe Bennet and Phil Dunster cast in Area 51 drama ‘Hello Out There’

Chloe Bennet and Phil Dunster have been cast as the leads in Hello Out There, an indie film marking the feature debut of writer-director Otis Blum. The film, which has wrapped production in New Mexico, follows Minnie, a young journalist played by Bennet, and her cousin Rex, portrayed by Dunster, a punk rock guitarist fresh out of rehab. The duo embarks on a road trip across New Mexico, ostensibly to investigate the mysteries of Area 51, but their journey soon reveals deeper, more personal motivations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blum, who also penned the script, describes the film as a story about connection—between individuals and the cosmos. “Humans have always looked up at the sky and wondered if anything is looking back,” Blum shared in a statement.

Hello Out There was produced by Thomas Mahoney through Handsome Watson, with production services provided by Purple Intuition. The film features a primarily New Mexican crew, highlighting the region’s significance to Blum.

Bennet, known for her roles in Interior Chinatown and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Dunster, celebrated for his Emmy-nominated role in Ted Lasso, lead the cast.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.