Chloe Bennet and Phil Dunster cast in Area 51 drama ‘Hello Out There’

Published - September 04, 2024 03:35 pm IST

The film will follow a young journalist and her cousin, a punk rock guitarist fresh out of rehab, who embark on a road trip across New Mexico to investigate the mysteries of Area 51

The Hindu Bureau

Chloe Bennet and Phil Dunster | Photo Credit: Instagram/ @chloebennet, @phildunster

Chloe Bennet and Phil Dunster have been cast as the leads in Hello Out There, an indie film marking the feature debut of writer-director Otis Blum. The film, which has wrapped production in New Mexico, follows Minnie, a young journalist played by Bennet, and her cousin Rex, portrayed by Dunster, a punk rock guitarist fresh out of rehab. The duo embarks on a road trip across New Mexico, ostensibly to investigate the mysteries of Area 51, but their journey soon reveals deeper, more personal motivations.

Blum, who also penned the script, describes the film as a story about connection—between individuals and the cosmos. “Humans have always looked up at the sky and wondered if anything is looking back,” Blum shared in a statement.

Hello Out There was produced by Thomas Mahoney through Handsome Watson, with production services provided by Purple Intuition. The film features a primarily New Mexican crew, highlighting the region’s significance to Blum.

Bennet, known for her roles in Interior Chinatown and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Dunster, celebrated for his Emmy-nominated role in Ted Lasso, lead the cast.

