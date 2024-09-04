GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chloe Bennet and Phil Dunster cast in Area 51 drama ‘Hello Out There’

The film will follow a young journalist and her cousin, a punk rock guitarist fresh out of rehab, who embark on a road trip across New Mexico to investigate the mysteries of Area 51

Published - September 04, 2024 03:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chloe Bennet and Phil Dunster

Chloe Bennet and Phil Dunster | Photo Credit: Instagram/ @chloebennet, @phildunster

Chloe Bennet and Phil Dunster have been cast as the leads in Hello Out There, an indie film marking the feature debut of writer-director Otis Blum. The film, which has wrapped production in New Mexico, follows Minnie, a young journalist played by Bennet, and her cousin Rex, portrayed by Dunster, a punk rock guitarist fresh out of rehab. The duo embarks on a road trip across New Mexico, ostensibly to investigate the mysteries of Area 51, but their journey soon reveals deeper, more personal motivations.

David Fincher announces Western crime-thriller, ‘Bitterroot’ for Netflix

Blum, who also penned the script, describes the film as a story about connection—between individuals and the cosmos. “Humans have always looked up at the sky and wondered if anything is looking back,” Blum shared in a statement.

Hello Out There was produced by Thomas Mahoney through Handsome Watson, with production services provided by Purple Intuition. The film features a primarily New Mexican crew, highlighting the region’s significance to Blum.

‘Nightbitch’ trailer: Amy Adams goes feral in Marielle Heller’s upcoming comedy horror

Bennet, known for her roles in Interior Chinatown and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Dunster, celebrated for his Emmy-nominated role in Ted Lasso, lead the cast.

