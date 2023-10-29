ADVERTISEMENT

‘Chiyaan 62’: Vikram’s next to be helmed by ‘Chithha’ director SU Arun Kumar 

October 29, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

The film, bankrolled by HR Pictures, will have music scored by GV Prakash Kumar

The Hindu Bureau

Announcement poster of ‘Chiyaan 62’ | Photo Credit: @hr_pictures/X

Actor Vikram’s next, tentatively called Chiyaan 62, will be helmed by filmmaker SU Arun Kumar (Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, Sethupathy,Chithha). The film will have music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, his fourth with Vikram after Deiva Thirumagal, Thaandavam and the upcoming Thangalaan.

The film was announced on Saturday with a video posted by the film’s production banner, HR Pictures. The three-minute-long video shows a scene set at a police station in Thiruttani. Just moments after we see a woman rush into the station to register a complaint, two men whom the woman points out as the accused are beaten up and thrown into the station by a myserious man (Vikram).

None of the cops seem to know who he is, but before he leaves, he whispers something in the ears of a guard. “We can chat about this later. You know where to find me. Kalaivani Enterprises, North Street, Thiruttani 631 209,” he informs as he makes his way out.

Chiyaan 62 is produced by Riya Shibu under the HR Pictures production banner. Director Arun Kumar is currently in the limelight for his critically-acclaimed film Chithha, starring Siddharth.

Meanwhile, Vikram has Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram and Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaangearing up for release.

