‘Chithha’ teaser: Siddharth looks intense in this drama that turns into a thriller

Siddharth’s home banner Etaki Entertainment is bankrolling ‘Chithha’, which also stars Malayalam actor Nimisha Sajayan

September 06, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Siddharth in a still from ‘Chithha’

Siddharth in a still from ‘Chithha’ | Photo Credit: @thinkmusicofficial/YouTube

We had previously reported that actor Siddharth’s next is a multi-lingual film titled Chithha, helmed by SU Arun Kumar (of Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, Sethupathy fame). The film’s teaser has been released by the makers. 

The teaser features an intense Siddharth taking the road not taken to find a solution to his predicament. 

Siddharth’s home banner Etaki Entertainment is bankrolling Chithha, which also stars Malayalam actor Nimisha Sajayan. With music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas and original score by Vishal Chandrasekhar, the film’s cinematography is by Balaji Subramanyam while Suresh A Prasad is handling the editing. 

Chithha is scheduled to hit theatres on September 28. Watch the film’s teaser here...

