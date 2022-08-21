Chiranjeevi’s ‘Bhola Shankar’ to release on April 14, 2023

The film has Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia playing the female leads

PTI
August 21, 2022 15:51 IST

A still from the film | Photo Credit: BholaShankar/Twitter

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Bhola Shankar will be released in theatres on April 14, 2023, the makers announced on Sunday.

Production banner AK Entertainment shared the news in a post on Twitter to celebrate the superstar's 67th birthday.

The film is directed by Meher Ramesh, known for the Prabhas-starrer Billa and Kannada film Veera Kannadiga.

Bhola Shankar stars Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia opposite Chiranjeevi. The movie is produced by Ramabhrahmam Sunkara with music by Mahati Swara Sagar.

