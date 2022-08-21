Chiranjeevi’s ‘Bhola Shankar’ to release on April 14, 2023

The film has Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia playing the female leads

A still from the film | Photo Credit: BholaShankar/Twitter

The film has Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia playing the female leads

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Bhola Shankar will be released in theatres on April 14, 2023, the makers announced on Sunday.

Production banner AK Entertainment shared the news in a post on Twitter to celebrate the superstar's 67th birthday.

The film is directed by Meher Ramesh, known for the Prabhas-starrer Billa and Kannada film Veera Kannadiga.

Bhola Shankar stars Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia opposite Chiranjeevi. The movie is produced by Ramabhrahmam Sunkara with music by Mahati Swara Sagar.