Chiranjeevi unveils the teaser of Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi’s ‘Virata Parvam’

HYDERABAD

18 March 2021 17:49 IST

Director Venu Udugula’s ‘Virata Parvam’ starring Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi, Nandita Das and Priyamani is scheduled to release in theatres on April 30

Director Venu Udugula’s Virata Parvam is among the most awaited Telugu films this summer. Starring Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi, Nandita Das, Priyamani and Easwari Rao among others, the film narrates a story inspired by true events in the 1990s. The teaser of the film, which is scheduled to release in theatres on April 30, was unveiled by actor Chiranjeevi.

The teaser shows glimpses into the world of a rebellion and a love story that took place in Telangana in the 90s. Rana plays a character who inspires people to wage a battle for their rights, against oppression, and Sai Pallavi as a young woman who gets inspired by his writings.

Advertising

Advertising

Produced by Suresh Productions and SLV Cinemas, the film’s crew includes cinematographers Divakar Mani and Dani Salo, music composer Suresh Bobbili and editor Sreekar Prasad.