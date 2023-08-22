ADVERTISEMENT

Chiranjeevi to team up with director Vassishta for his next

August 22, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST

Chiranjeevi’s 156th and 157th films announced to coincide with the Telugu superstar’s birthday; one of the films will be directed by Vassishta

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Chiranjeevi celebrates his 68th birthday on August 22 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi, or ‘megastar’ to his large fan base, turned 68 on August 22. On the occasion, details of his 156th and 157th movies were announced. The 156th film will be produced by his daughter Sushmita Konidela’s Gold Box Entertainments; the details of the director and rest of the cast and crew are yet to be revealed. The 157th film will be produced by UV Creations and helmed by director Vassishta who debuted with the socio-fantasy film Bimbisara in 2022.

The poster of Chiranjeevi’s 157th film, to be directed by Vassistha

On Tuesday, both production houses took to social media to announce their new projects. Gold Box Entertainments posted on X (formerly Twitter), “After 155 films, now #MEGA156 will be a MegaRocking entertainer.” Sushmita has been Chiranjeevi’s stylist ever since his return to cinema with Khaidi No. 150.

The 157th film is poised to be a fantasy entertainer, going by the details revealed by UV Creations. In a statement, they said that the audience is enthusiastic to see Chiranjeevi in another fantasy entertainer like Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari

The new fantasy film will be directed by Vassishta and produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Vikram Reddy for UV Creations. The announcement poster for #Mega157 represents the five elements of nature — earth, water, fire, air and sky. More details of the cast and crew will be revealed soon.

