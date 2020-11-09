Chiranjeevi tests positive for COVID-19, is under home quarantine

K. Chandrasekhar Rao with actor Chiranjeevi after their meeting

09 November 2020 12:32 IST

On Saturday, the actor had met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 through a post on social media.

The 65-year-old ‘Stalin’ actor said that he underwent COVID-19 test as part of the safety protocol before joining the sets of his upcoming movie ‘Acharya’.

“Unfortunately tested positive. I am currently asymptomatic and quarantining myself at home,” he said.

He further requested all those who met him in the last five days to also undergo COVID-19 test.

“Will update you on my recovery soon,” the former Union Minister stated in a letter to fans and media.

On Saturday, Chiranjeevi along with actor Akkineni Nagarjuna met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and handed over cheques towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) after heavy rains flooded Hyderabad.

Both Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna, who donated Rs. 1 crore and Rs.50 lakh respectively, were seen without masks while having a conversation with Mr. Rao.

Directed by Koratala Siva and presented by Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan under their home banner ‘Konidela Production Company’, Acharya’s shooting came to a halt in March due to COVID-19 lockdown and the pandemic.

Kajal Aggarwal, who recently got married to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu at a low-key affair wedding in Mumbai with only family members and close friends in attendance, is the female lead in the movie.

The movie is scheduled to hit the silver screen in the second quarter of 2021. It was launched on October 8 last year on the occasion of Vijayadashami tentatively titled as #Chiru152.

There were reports that actor Trisha was supposed to cast the female lead in the movie, but due to creative differences, she walked out of the film.

Chiranjeevi’s last film was the period epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which was released nationally in 2019.