Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh to star in ‘Bholaa Shankar’

On the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s 66th birthday, actor Mahesh Babu announced that the superstar’s next Telugu feature film is titled “Bholaa Shankar”.

Babu took to Twitter on Sunday and shared an announcement teaser of the film’s title.

Directed by Meher Ramesh, known for helming projects like Prabhas-starrer 2009 actioner “Billa” and Kannada film “Veera Kannadiga”, the movie is backed by Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainment.

“Happy birthday @KChiruTweets garu. Honoured to be unveiling the title of your film! #BholaaShankar, under the directorial skills of my good friend @MeherRamesh and my favourite producer @AnilSunkara1 garu. May the year ahead bring you great health and success. All the best sir,” Babu wrote.

“Bholaa Shankar” also stars actor Keerthy Suresh, who shared a special video titled, ‘Rakhi with Bholaa Shankar’, where she was seen tying rakhi to Chiranjeevi.

The 28-year-old “Mahanati” star wrote she was honoured to collaborate with the veteran actor for the film.

“I take this auspicious occasion to wish you a very Happy Birthday @KChiruTweets sir! Working alongside you is a dream for me and I can’t wait to kick start this marvelous journey!”

Keerthy Suresh will also be seen in Rajinikanth’s “Annaatthe”.