Chiranjeevi condemns Mansoor Ali Khan for comments on Trisha; Mansoor refuses to apologise

Meanwhile, Mansoor in a press conference held today criticised the Nadigar Sangam and the National Commission for Women and said that he will not apologise for his statements as they were taken out of context

November 21, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chiranjeevi and Mansoor Ali Khan

Actor-politician Chiranjeevi Konidela on Tuesday condemned actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his derogatory comments on actor Trisha. This comes a day after the National Commission for Women (NCW) issued a direction to the Tamil Nadu police to register a case against Mansoor.

“The comments are distasteful and disgusting not just for an artiste but for any woman or girl. These comments must be condemned in the strongest words. They reek of perversion,” Chiranjeevi’s tweet on X read.

ALSO READ
National Commission for Women directs T.N. police to book actor Mansoor Ali Khan for derogatory remarks on Trisha

Meanwhile, in a press conference held earlier today, Mansoor lashed out at those criticizing him, stating that “a rape scene doesn’t mean rape in real life but just a scene in cinema.” He further gave an ultimatum to the Nadigar Sangam (The South Indian Artistes Association) for the statement it had released demanding an apology from the actor.

“Nadigar Sangam has made a huge mistake. If a problem arises, shouldn’t they at least speak to me to get my side of things before taking a stand? The organisation has to take back its statement within four hours,” he said.

Mansoor further added that he would not apologise and that his statements were taken out of context. “Even heroes commit murder on the screen, but that doesn’t mean they are murdering for real. I only complimented Trisha and I am someone who respects all my co-stars.” Mansoor also criticised actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and NCW, stating that their approach to the issue was not fair.

In a recent interview, Mansoor had made derogatory remarks about not getting the chance to share screen space with Trisha in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, and “not getting bedroom scenes with her.”

Following this, Trisha released a strong statement condemning the comments. “I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well,” her tweet stated.

Several members of the Tamil film fraternity, including director Lokesh, director Karthik Subbaraj, singer Chinmayi Sripada and actor Malavika Mohanan, have voiced their support for Trisha and condemned Mansoor for his vile statements.

