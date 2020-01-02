Chiranjeevi and Rajasekhar have war of words at MAA event; Telugu film industry split into camps

Several Telugu movie stars find themselves in the middle of split loyalties in the industry, due to a rift between actors K Chiranjeevi and V Rajasekhar.

At an event organised to launch the 2020 diary of Movie Artists Association (MAA) today morning, Rajasekhar interrupted the proceedings to take the stage and speak about his ongoing tussle with Naresh, the current president of the MAA, as well as blame the association for losing out on films and personal losses incurred by him.

Chiranjeevi was notably upset, as he had earlier said that issues between members of the MAA should be figured out internally, without taking them public or talking to the media. The event was also attended by other big names such as Mohan Babu, Krishnam Raju, etc.

During Rajasekhar’s speech, Chiranjeevi, Jayasudha and Mohan Babu tried to stop him, but to no avail. After the actor left the stage in a moment of tension, Chiranjeevi then openly condemned him and said that strong disciplinary action should be taken against Rajasekhar by the association for his actions. He added that Rajasekhar’s words were not respected and issues concerned with MAA should be discussed within four walls.

This latest altercation adds to the drama within the Telugu industry, ever since the elections in March 2019, when Naresh and Rajasekhar started waging a battle.