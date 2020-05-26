Movies

‘Chintu ka Birthday’ to release on Zee5

The film set in the backdrop of the early days of the US-led war on Iraq in 2003 is touted as a family enteratiner and releases on the streaming platform on June 5

War... what is it good for? Absolutely nothing, especially if it ruins your birthday.

A film about an extraordinary situation ruining the most important day of the year for a six-year-old, Chintu ka Birthday, is releasing on Zee5 on June 5.

Filmed by Satyanshu Singh and Devanshu Kumar, the duo who won a National Award for their short film Tamaash, Chintu ka Birthday stars Vedant Raj Chibber (in the titular role), Vinay Pathak, Tillotama Shome, Seema Pahwa, Reginald Barnes, Nate Scholz and Bisha Chaturvedi among others.

“We have grown up watching how our parents put our needs above theirs, sacrificing for us in ways big and small,” Devanshu says, in a statement released by Zee5.

“The film for us is a beautiful confluence of two realities — the family life we have lived back home in Bihar and the influence of world cinema,” Satyanshu adds.

Screened during the Jagran Film Festival in 2019, the family-drama revolves around a six-year-old (Chintu) stuck in Iraq with his family as US President George W Bush’s forces invade Saddam Hussein’s territory.

The statement describes the film as a “family entertainer”. The cinematography for Chintu ka Birthday is by Siddharth Diwan and the background score is by Naran-Benedict.

