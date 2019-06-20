Chinmayi: a voice with verve

Chinmayi has dubbed for Samantha since the latter’s debut film Ye Maya Chesave (2010). Nine years later, the two are a formidable team and best friends off-screen. Chinmayi has dubbed for the Telugu and Tamil versions of the soon-to-release Oh! Baby and calls it “a fantastic learning experience. Sam speaks a distinct yaasa (East Godavari dialect) in the film. Nandini Reddy (director) and Lakshmi Bhupal (writer) helped me with it. I dubbed for almost 10 days, which is the most I’ve done for any film. It required that much work and I had to sound like an 80-year-old speaking from the body of a 20-year-old. And Sam was so happy with my work.” Samantha dubbed her own voice intermittently for films such as Super Deluxe (Tamil), but the Samantha-Chinmayi team was back together for Majili. A video clipping featuring the duo during the dubbing of Oh! Baby is catching attention on social media.

MetroPlus caught up with Chinmayi to talk about her work in cinema, entrepreneurial ventures, and her relentless struggle post #MeToo.

She revealed Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu’s name in October 2018 in her #MeToo story, and since then has been fighting a battle, both legally and otherwise. She was on top of her game after the much-appreciated Tamil film 96 (which is now being remade in Telugu with Samantha and Sharwanand), in which she had sung and dubbed for Trisha. Post #MeToo, singing offers in Tamil cinema have reduced to a trickle. Music composers who’ve been vocal in supporting her include Nivas K Prasanna, Govind Vasantha and Ghibran.

Chinmayi has also been fighting against her expulsion from the South Indian Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union. In March 2019, a civil court in Chennai granted an interim stay on the ban. Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam film industries, meanwhile, she states, have continued to give her opportunities.

Did she ever feel demoralised with the scrutiny after #MeToo? “I would be lying if I said I didn’t break down, feel demoralised and think all this is pointless,” Chinmayi concedes.

Rahul Ravindran and Chinmayi Sripaada

Above all this, Chinmayi draws strength from her husband, actor-director Rahul Ravindran, who has stood by her. “When women were revealing their (#MeToo) stories, many of them wanted to remain anonymous because either their parents, husband or both believed that they should remain so to avoid media scrutiny and social media abuse. Not everyone wants to wage a battle. My strength came from my husband, and close friends who rallied around me, including a few journalists,” says Chinmayi.

While she fights a legal battle, Chinmayi feels she’s in this crusade for gender sensitivity for a long haul. She’s in talks with a few schools in Tamil Nadu to conduct workshops on sexual harassment and bodily autonomy, teaching children to differentiate between good and bad touch. Soon, she will also begin working with Chennai-based The Red Elephant Association, talking to like-minded women on how to counter gender biases at home and work.

Channelling her anger: While dubbing for Oh! Baby, Chinmayi had to sound angry and nasty. “Nandini would remind me of trolls and those from the dubbing union I was fighting against and ask me to get my fangs out.”

Entrepreneurial spirit: Chinmayi founded the translation company Blue Elephant in 2006. She says, “Singing wasn’t enough to pay bills. I was running the house since I was 17; I started translating to earn money and realised its niche business potential. My mother’s friend suggested that I start a company and that’s how it came about.” Chinmayi further strengthened her entrepreneurial arm with the online portal Isle of Skin, which she launched last year, to curate beauty products from different countries.

Thousand songs and counting

Looking back, Chinmayi says her journey as a singer was also not smooth. She debuted as a playback singer with Mani Ratnam’s Kannathil Muthamittal (Amrutha in Telugu; 2002), composed by A R Rahman. “For two to three years after KM, there were rumours... that I wasn’t from Chennai and I’m not a Tamilian. There was no social media back then to clarify things easily; not much work came my way. I was also called an unlucky singer, for some reason,” Chinmayi recalls.

She got noticed with ‘Sahana’ (Sivaji), ‘Vaarayo’ (Aadhavan) and ‘Sara sara saara kaathu’ (Vaagai Sooda Vaa). Chinmayi remembers that many people thought ‘Sara sara…’ was sung by Shreya Ghoshal, simply because it sounded so good! “I’ve lived with that too,” she says with a laugh. Chinmayi has to her credit more than 1000 songs.

Music has been her mainstay since childhood and she was trained to be a classical singer. “I used to train for seven to eight hours a day. Since my mother (Padmahasini) was my guru, I couldn’t escape,” she says. An All India Radio gold medallist recipient for ghazal and a silver medallist for Hindustani classical, Chinmayi was drawn to film music only in her mid teens. She remembers hearing ‘Netru Illatha Maatram’ from Pudhiya Mugam (1993), composed by A R Rahman: “I hadn’t heard of the term playback singing until then.” The interest in playback singing strengthened after she listened to ‘Hai rama yeh kya hua’ (Rangeela). As destiny would have it, she was launched by Rahman.

Today, as she hopes for better tidings post #MeToo and fends off trolls on social media, she says, “Social media venom has been a part of my life since 2009. I was the first to file a case on online harassment. I am used to taking on trolls. I don’t get bogged down and that annoys them.”