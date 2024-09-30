ADVERTISEMENT

China select’s WWII documentary, ‘The Sinking of Lisbon Maru’ as its submission to the Oscars 2025

Published - September 30, 2024 12:26 pm IST

The film highlights a little-known event from 1942 when a Japanese transport ship carrying British POWs was torpedoed by the U.S. Navy, where over 800 British soldiers died, while nearly 380 were rescued by Chinese fishermen who risked their lives

The Hindu Bureau

A poster for ‘The Sinking of Lisbon Maru’

China has selected The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru, a World War II documentary by director Fang Li, as its entry for the Best International Feature category at the 97th Academy Awards. This marks the first time China has submitted a documentary for the Oscars since it began participating in 1979. The film highlights a little-known event from 1942 when a Japanese transport ship carrying British POWs was torpedoed by the U.S. Navy. Over 800 British soldiers died, while nearly 380 were rescued by Chinese fishermen who risked their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Animated film ‘The Glassworker’ is Pakistan’s official submission to the Oscars

The documentary’s emotional focus is on the bravery of these ordinary Chinese heroes. Fang Li, who has an extensive career in the Chinese film industry, traveled globally to gather survivor accounts and historical evidence. His research involved interviews with over 130 descendants, as well as the only known living Chinese fisherman involved in the rescue.

Since its release in China on September 6, The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru has garnered widespread acclaim, and has earned $5 million in Chinese cinemas, an impressive figure for a documentary in the country.

China has previously received two Oscar nominations in the international film category but has yet to secure a win.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

World cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US