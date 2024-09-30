GIFT a SubscriptionGift
China select’s WWII documentary, ‘The Sinking of Lisbon Maru’ as its submission to the Oscars 2025

The film highlights a little-known event from 1942 when a Japanese transport ship carrying British POWs was torpedoed by the U.S. Navy, where over 800 British soldiers died, while nearly 380 were rescued by Chinese fishermen who risked their lives

Published - September 30, 2024 12:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster for ‘The Sinking of Lisbon Maru’

A poster for ‘The Sinking of Lisbon Maru’

China has selected The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru, a World War II documentary by director Fang Li, as its entry for the Best International Feature category at the 97th Academy Awards. This marks the first time China has submitted a documentary for the Oscars since it began participating in 1979. The film highlights a little-known event from 1942 when a Japanese transport ship carrying British POWs was torpedoed by the U.S. Navy. Over 800 British soldiers died, while nearly 380 were rescued by Chinese fishermen who risked their lives.

Animated film ‘The Glassworker’ is Pakistan’s official submission to the Oscars

The documentary’s emotional focus is on the bravery of these ordinary Chinese heroes. Fang Li, who has an extensive career in the Chinese film industry, traveled globally to gather survivor accounts and historical evidence. His research involved interviews with over 130 descendants, as well as the only known living Chinese fisherman involved in the rescue.

Since its release in China on September 6, The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru has garnered widespread acclaim, and has earned $5 million in Chinese cinemas, an impressive figure for a documentary in the country.

China has previously received two Oscar nominations in the international film category but has yet to secure a win.

Published - September 30, 2024 12:26 pm IST

