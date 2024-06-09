‘Chilli Chicken’ trailer: Bengaluru’s migrant work-force takes centre stage

The trailer for the upcoming Kannada film Chilli Chicken has been released on the Anand Audio YouTube channel. This new film, set in Bengaluru, looks at the lives of a restaurant’s migrant workers, many of whom hail from the north-east of India.

Directed by first-time filmmaker Prateek Prajosh, a Malayali who has lived in Bengaluru for several years, Chilli Chicken offers a look at the cultural and culinary intersections within the Kannada capital. The cast includes B V Shrunga, Bijou Thaangjam, Jimpa Sangpo Bhutia, Harini Sundararajan, Victor Thoudam, Nityashree, Padmaja Rao, Hirock Sonowal, and Tomthin Thokchom.

Produced by Deep Bhimajiyani and Sudha Nambiar under the Metanoia Studios banner, the film features music by Siddhanth Sundar, with background scores by Kaizad Gherda and Rooshin Dalal. In the lead-up to the release, a couple of songs from the film have been presented, starting with “Beedhi Naayi” last week.

The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 21.