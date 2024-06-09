GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

‘Chilli Chicken’ trailer: Bengaluru’s migrant work-force takes centre stage

The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 21

Published - June 09, 2024 04:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Chilli Chicken’

A still from ‘Chilli Chicken’

The trailer for the upcoming Kannada film Chilli Chicken has been released on the Anand Audio YouTube channel. This new film, set in Bengaluru, looks at the lives of a restaurant’s migrant workers, many of whom hail from the north-east of India.

Dhananjaya interview: On ‘Kotee’ and why he loves the middle-class hero

Directed by first-time filmmaker Prateek Prajosh, a Malayali who has lived in Bengaluru for several years, Chilli Chicken offers a look at the cultural and culinary intersections within the Kannada capital. The cast includes B V Shrunga, Bijou Thaangjam, Jimpa Sangpo Bhutia, Harini Sundararajan, Victor Thoudam, Nityashree, Padmaja Rao, Hirock Sonowal, and Tomthin Thokchom.

Produced by Deep Bhimajiyani and Sudha Nambiar under the Metanoia Studios banner, the film features music by Siddhanth Sundar, with background scores by Kaizad Gherda and Rooshin Dalal. In the lead-up to the release, a couple of songs from the film have been presented, starting with “Beedhi Naayi” last week.

The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 21.

Related Topics

Kannada cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.