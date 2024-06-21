‘Chilli Chicken’ movie review: A compassionate take on the migrant life in Bengaluru

In the last few years in Karnataka, locals have been vociferously fighting for the revival of Kannada pride and culture. Chilli Chicken, which revolves around migrants working in a hotel, is an important film, considering the current atmosphere in the state.

Be it at a restaurant or a salon, it’s common to find workers from the North East Region. Our interaction with them is minimal, and we never pause to think about how they go about their daily lives. Director Prateek Prajosh’s film offers a peek into the world of these migrants and the movie begins with the statistics of how Bengaluru has the second-highest number of migrants in the country.

Chilli Chicken (Kannada) Director: Prateek Prajosh Cast: Shrunga BV, Bijou Thaangjam, Jimpa Sangpo Bhutia, Harini Sundararajan Runtime: 123 minutes Storyline: Five migrant workers from the North East work for Adarsh, a second-grade restaurant owner, who aspires to open a fine dining restaurant only for his plans to take a turn post a tragic incident

Khaba (Bijou Thaaangjam), Jimpa (Jimpa Sangpo Bhutia), Ajoy (Victor Thoudam), and Jason (Tomthin Thockchom) work for a hotel called Noodle Home, owned by Adarsh (Shrunga BV). They live in a tiny room, yet it’s a luxury, according to Adarsh, who says it’s almost a norm everywhere in the city to pack around 10 migrant workers in one room.

It’s natural for these workers to feel alienated in a big city, but the film shows how a lot can change if they try to be one among the local people. The first step is to speak the state’s language.

Chilli Chicken is an important film for workers who leave their homes to find a living in cosmopolitan places. The casual manner in which the four employees speak Kannada in the film was refreshing. The film does not portray them as entirely misunderstood people. They choose the wrong path to make quick bucks (even if it’s a desperate attempt to make ends meet), and when we hear stories of migrants nabbed for illegal activities, we know they have paid the price.

The movie, co-written by Prateek and KAS, is a quest for identity. Adarsh, played brilliantly by Shrunga, is a middle-class man with big dreams. He feels inferior around his girlfriend’s father, who is a wealthy man. His self-esteem takes control whenever his girlfriend or her father tries to measure his success with money. Left alone in his pursuit, Adarsh calls Bengaluru his home and tells his employers they belong in the city. It’s a poignant scene that best describes the film’s core intention.

Harini Sundarajan (in a wonderfully-measured performance) plays a youngster who makes Instagram reels with progressive thoughts apart from balancing her different part-time jobs. Her character holds a mirror to those who stand up against people who get stuck in a time warp. Her quarrels with narrow-minded people are an attempt to fight discrimination even as the four migrants seek more respect from their employers and society in general.

After a solid twist in the plot, the film’s screenplay turns wobbly. You also feel a sudden lack of focus from the filmmaker as the film’s smooth pace takes a beating. Chilli Chicken doesn’t take sides (Adarsh isn’t perfect while his rich girlfriend isn’t heartless either), making it difficult for the director to balance multiple narratives. The lives of the migrants and the struggles of Adarsh keep intercutting with each other, and it isn’t a smooth ride for the viewers, who keep wondering if they will end up meeting at a common point.

Still, it’s impressive of the director to treat a heavy topic in a deft, palpable manner. The film is helped by its humour quotient, and Siddhanth Sundar’s beautiful songs propel the engagement factor.

The film’s conclusion is quite convenient, yet Chilli Chicken has its heart in the right place. Harmonious co-existence is the only way forward for all of us to thrive and Chilli Chicken leaves us hoping for it.

Chilli Chicken is currently running in theatres