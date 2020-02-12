Movies

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant upset with ‘Malang’ maligning the image of Goa

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in ‘Malang’

It was unfair for the film starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani to portray the state as a destination for drugs, said the CM

Claiming that Mohit Suri’s Malang projects Goa in a poor light as a drug haven, the state government will henceforth only permit shooting of movies after a thematic inspection, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

“After this, while giving permission, the Entertainment Society of Goa will check the story and they will not be allowed to malign the image of the state. Only then, will we will give the permission,” Sawant told reporters when asked if he felt that the recently released “Malang”, which has many scenes of drug and rave parties in Goa, maligned the image of the coastal state.

A still from the movie ‘Malang’

‘Malang’ movie review: Strip the film of its 'style', and it's just an archaic revenge drama

 

The Entertainment Society of Goa is a government agency that serves as a nodal body for granting of shooting permissions in the state.

Sawant also said that Goa boasts of a good law and order situation, among many pluses, and therefore it was unfair to portray the state as a destination for drugs.

“Our state has good law and order. Why should they focus (and) portray the state as a place (with) drugs and other things? Before giving permission, now we will at least go through the theme and see what are they showing about Goa,” Sawant reiterated.

Asked if he was aware that the film’s opening credits have a thank you note for ‘Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’ for cooperation, Sawant said that he was not aware of it.

Malang stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles, and has been shot in Goa and Mauritius.

Although the state is regarded as one of the most popular beach and nightlife tourism destinations, Goa over decades has also earned infamy as a destination for narco-tourism, especially the state’s beach-fronted coastline.

