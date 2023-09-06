ADVERTISEMENT

‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’ teaser: Ginger and Co. scheme a break-in

September 06, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST

The sequel to 2000’s ‘Chicken Run’ releases in Netflix on December 15

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix has released the teaser of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, the much-anticipated sequel of the hit 2000 animated movie Chicken Run.

The teaser shows the group of chickens now trying to break into the prison that once held them as prisoners. “For Ginger and the flock, all is at stake when the dangers of the human world come home to roost; they’ll stop at nothing even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk to save chicken-kind. This time, they’re breaking in!” reads the plot description from the streamers.

The endless fascination for the genre of stop-motion
Nick Park on his love for clay animation

While the look and feel of the film has certainly changed, thanks to technological advancements, the bigger changes are in the star cast. Actor Thandiwe Newton is replacing Julia Sawalha to voice Ginger while Zachary Levi replacing Mel Gibson to voice Rocky Rhodes. Miranda Richardson, however, will return to voice Mrs. Tweedy, the antagonist.

Peter Serafinowicz, Bella Ramsey, Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton Lynn Ferguson, Josie Sedgwick-Davies, David Bradley, Romesh Ranganathan, Daniel Mays and Nick Mohammed are also part of the voice cast

Written by Karey Kirkpatrick, John O’Farrell and Rachel Tunnard, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is directed by Sam Fell. The original Chicken Run movie was created by Wallace and Gromit creator Nick Park and Aardman Animations co-founder Peter Lord.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget premieres on Netflix on December 15.

