March 12, 2024 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST

Chhota Bheem and The Curse of Damyaan, a live-action film based on the popular children’s cartoon, will release in theatres on May 24, 2024, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Starring Yagya Bhasin in the role of Chhota Bheem, the film also features Anupam Kher, Makrand Deshapande, Aashriya Mishra and Surabhi Tiwari.