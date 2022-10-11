‘Chhello Show’ actor Rahul Koli dies at 10 after fighting leukaemia

Rahul played Manu, a friend of the protagonist Samay, in ‘Chhello Show’, which is India’s entry to the Oscars 2023

Child artist Rahul Koli, who was a part of the much-anticipated Gujarati film Chhello Show, passed away at the age of 10 on October 2 after battling leukaemia. According to reports, the family held a prayer meeting on Monday at their native village Hapa near Jamnagar.

Times Of India quoted Rahul’s father Ramu saying, “He was so happy and would often tell us that our life would change after October 14 ( the release date of the movie). But he left us before that.”

Ramu added that the disease was diagnosed after the completion of the film when Rahul showed symptoms of fever that didn’t subside after medications. Rahul was then getting treatment at the Gujarat Cancer Research Institute (CGRI) in Ahmedabad. “On Sunday, he had his breakfast. Sometime later he came down with a fever and vomited blood thrice. And just like that my child was no more. But our family will watch his movie together on October 14, “ a devastated Ramu told TOI.

“Rahul was the eldest of our children..We are poor, but his dream meant everything to us. We had to sell our rickshaw for his treatment. When the film crew came to know what happened, they got us back the rickshaw,” added Ramu.

Chhello Show (or The Last Film Show) is India’s official entry to the Oscars 2023. In the film directed by Pan Nalin, Rahul played the role of Manu, a friend of Samay (the protagonist played by Bhavin Rabari). The film releases this Friday in theatres across the country. Notably, a day before its official release, the film will be screened in 95 theatres across India, with tickets priced at Rs 95.