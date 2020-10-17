‘Chhalaang’ trailer: Rajkummar Rao’s sports comedy is all heart

A still from the ‘Chhalaang’ trailer

17 October 2020 15:18 IST

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, and will premiere November 13 on Amazon Prime

The trailer of the Chhalaang, a unique social comedy was released today. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film stars Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha along with Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Zeeshan Ayyub , Ila Arun and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles.

Chhalaang is a hilarious, yet inspirational journey of a PT master from a semi government funded school in Northern India. Montu (Rajkummar Rao) is a typical PT master for who, it’s just a job. When circumstances put everything that Montu cares for stake, including Neelu (Nushrratt Bharuccha) who he loves, Montu is forced to do what he has never done: teach!

Director Hansal Mehta said, “While being extremely relevant to student and teacher’s lives, Chhalaang is a complete package filled with emotions of love, comedy, friendship, rivalry and emotional drama making it a perfect Diwali family entertainer.”

Rajkummar Rao shared, “Sports plays an essential role in building the character of children while having fun! Chhalaang took me back to my school days, and looking back I realise how the sports I played in school have shaped me as a person today.”

Chhalaang will stream starting November 13, on Amazon Prime Video.