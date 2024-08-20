GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Chhaava’ teaser out, Vicky Kaushal confirms December 6 release date

The historical drama, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films

Published - August 20, 2024 01:08 pm IST

PTI
Vicky Kaushal as Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in ‘Chhaava’

Vicky Kaushal as Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in ‘Chhaava’

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday confirmed that his period drama Chhaava, which will see him play the role of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is set to be released in theatres on December 6.

The upcoming film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.

The makers officially released the first glimpse into the world of Chhaava on social media on Monday, days after its teaser premiered in cinema halls alongside the shows of Maddock Films' latest offering Stree 2.

"Protector of Swarajya. Defender of Dharma. #Chhaava - An epic of a courageous warrior. The Warrior Roars... on 6th December 2024," Vicky captioned his Instagram post alongside the teaser of the movie.

In the 1.12-minute teaser, the National Award winner can be seen taking on hundreds of soldiers singlehandedly as the fierce and brave Maratha warrior, who was the son of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In Chhaava, Rashmika stars as Chatrapati Maharani Yesubai, the wife of Sambhaji, and Akshaye as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The production banner also shared the film’s teaser on its social media pages.

"Unbowed. Unbroken. Unconquerable. The courage to defy an empire. The Warrior Roars...... on 6th December 2024. @vickykaushal09 @iamRashmika #AkshayeKhanna #DineshVijan @Laxman10072 #ARRahman @thewriteinsaan @sharadakarki #PoojaVijan @MaddockFilms," read the post.

A R Rahman has composed the music for Chhaava, written by Rishi Virmani.

