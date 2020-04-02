‘The Two Popes’ to ‘A Twelve-Year Night’, here are filmmaker Chezhiyan’s recommendations

The Two Popes

Like its title, the movie is about the conflict between two popes, who are separated by ideologies. One is too conservative and the other is liberal. There are implications on the politics of Vatican City. But the movie is visually beautiful even though it is dialogue-heavy. The director Fernando Meirelles has done a fantastic job in retaining the emotional core of the movie.

A Twelve-Year Night

I loved this movie and was reminded of Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s Mathilukal novel. A Twelve-Year Night is both political and a survival drama. What was striking for me was the way sound was used as a character. It is based on the real-life story of the former Uruguayan President Jose Mujica.

Abstract: The Art of Design

The show is about reputed designers from all over the world. It offers a peek into the life of designers and their design concepts. For example, there is an episode about how the Instagram logo was designed. It is very interesting and I would strongly suggest this. I am also using this time to revisit Breaking Bad.

Tales by Light I really liked Tales by Light, which is an insight into the world of photography. The series follows the life of sought-after photographers from Australia and the other countries. It is pensive and beautifully-shot. Wild Wild Country is another TV show I would recommend.

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us what you are watching at metro@thehindu.co.in