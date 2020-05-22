Movies

Chennai’s Devi Theatre turns 50, spruced up during lockdown phase

Devi Theatre in a picture from 2017

Devi Theatre in a picture from 2017   | Photo Credit: L_SRINIVASAN

The theatre has a rich cinematic history, with the first screening held on May 23, 1970, for the film Sweet Charity

Theatres have been shut this entire lockdown, and the future might look bleak for some screens.

But not for Devi Cineplex, a favourite with Chennai’s movie-going audiences. Celebrating 50 years of its existence (the theatre was opened on May 23, 1970), the people behind the theatre has used this lockdown time to spruce it up. “Like a professional pro sportmen who is injured but not out, we (Devi Cineplex) will bounce back and always entertain the film lovers with our upgraded technologies,” reads a press statement from the theatre s management.

As part of that, the audio has now been equipped with the top-of-the-line Barco Series 2 Projector. With new additions in the screen and sound department, the cinema hall — which boasts four screens — seems to be looking to carry on despite the advent of OTT platforms.

Situated in the heart of the city, the theatre has a rich cinematic history: the first screening held here was on May 23, 1970, for the film Sweet Charity (70 mm).

