Cheng Pei-pei, ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ star and Chinese martial arts legend, dies at 78

Cheng Pei-pei, the pioneering Chinese actress renowned as the “Queen of Swords” and one of the first female action stars, passed away peacefully at her home on July 17 at the age of 78. Cheng’s family confirmed the news in a statement on Facebook, revealing that she had been battling a rare neurodegenerative disorder, corticobasal degeneration (CBD), since 2019.

In their statement, the family expressed, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce that the rumors are true. Our mother, Cheng Pei-pei, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on July 17.” They added, “Our mom wanted to be remembered by how she was: the legendary Queen of Martial Arts.”

Cheng’s career spanned six decades, during which she made an indelible mark on the film industry. She first rose to fame in the 1960s with Shaw Brothers Studios, a Hong Kong production company famous for its action films and wuxia (martial arts) epics. Cheng starred in 20 films for Shaw Brothers, including the iconic Come Drink With Me, Princess Iron Fan, and Golden Swallow. Her performance as Golden Swallow in Come Drink With Me established her as a formidable action star and solidified her place in the Chinese cinematic canon.

Born in Shanghai in 1946, Cheng moved to Hong Kong in 1962, where she began her journey with Shaw Brothers Studios. Initially trained in dance, Cheng was initially groomed for roles in Chinese opera movies. However, with the studio’s shift towards action films, she underwent martial arts training, which included mastering swords, knives, and horse riding—skills that would become her trademarks in wuxia cinema.

Her breakthrough came with the 1966 film Come Drink With Me, directed by King Hu. The movie is celebrated for its gripping fight choreography, in which Cheng excelled due to her dance background. In 1968, she reprised her role in Golden Swallow, though the production was marred by creative differences with director Chang Cheh, who had conservative views about women in action roles.

After a prolific period in Hong Kong cinema, Cheng’s career slowed in the 1980s as she moved to the United States. She made a significant comeback in 2000 with Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, where her portrayal of the villainous Jade Fox earned her international acclaim. The film won four Academy Awards and was a monumental success.

Cheng continued to act in the 2000s and 2010s, with notable roles in Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li (2009), Lilting (2014), Meditation Park (2017), and Disney’s live-action Mulan (2020).

