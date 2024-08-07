ADVERTISEMENT

‘Checkmate’ trailer: Anoop Menon, Lal star in a thrilling game of thrones

Published - August 07, 2024 04:37 pm IST

Written and directed by Ratish Sekhar, the film is set to release in theatres on August 8

The Hindu Bureau

Anoop Menon in a still from ‘Checkmate’ | Photo Credit: Ratish Sekhar/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam movie, Checkmate, starring Anoop Menon, was released by the makers on Monday (5 August 2024). The film is written and directed by Ratish Sekhar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video, without revealing too much about the plot, shows glimpses from an high-octane thriller set in the United States. The trailer introduces us to the characters played by Anoop, Lal and female lead Rekha Harindran, who seem to be cogs in a wheel of power, revenge, and greed.

‘Sookshmadarshini’: It’s a wrap for Nazriya Nazim-Basil Joseph film

Apart from writing and helming the film, Ratish has also composed the music, cranked the camera, and edited the film along with Prejish Prakash.

Checkmate, produced by Kerala Times LLC under the banner of Seed Entertainment Productions, is set to release in theatres on August 8

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US